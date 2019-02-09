Miley Cyrus Bares Toned Legs In Dress While Honoring Godmother Dolly Parton Before Grammys

Miley Cyrus stepped out to honor godmother Dolly Parton at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala on Feb. 8, and she looked fantastic in a black sequined mini dress.

Miley Cyrus, 26, was a gorgeous sight to see on the night of Feb. 8, when she honored her godmother, Dolly Parton, 73, at the MusiCares Person of the Year gala at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The singer stunned in a long-sleeved black sequined mini dress for the exciting event, and topped her gorgeous look off with matching black open-toe heels and eye-catching purple eye shadow. Dolly turned heads with her own appearance as well when she wore a white and gold tasseled dress, looking completely ageless.

Miley not only posed on the red carpet with the legendary lady of the night, but she also performed for her. Everyone’s eyes were on the newlywed when she took the stage with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, 20, to take on Dolly and Kenny Rogers‘ beloved song, “Islands in the Stream”. The talented duo was joined by Mark Ronson, 43, on the guitar.

After the epic performance, Miley gave a shout-out to Dolly with a funny and touching speech on stage. She first explained that Dolly taught her to “never judge a book by its cover, or by its huge boobs and big hair,” and then Miley touched upon a funny moment the two of them had in the past. “I’ll never forget running into (Dolly), my fairy godmother, backstage,” Miley said. “And she came up and took my hand and said, ‘Miley, how’d you grow up to be so…’ And I was waiting for her to say ‘well-rounded,’ or ‘level-headed.’ And then she said, ‘flat-chested.'”

In addition to Miley, Shawn and Mark, other celebs that came out to honor Dolly at the special event included Miley’s parents, Billy Ray Cyrus & Leticia Jean Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pink, Reese Witherspoon, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, and even Willie Nelson.