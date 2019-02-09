Meghan McCain Blasts Ivanka Trump & Jared For Crashing Dad’s Funeral

They definitely weren’t welcome there! Meghan McCain talked about her feelings toward the Trumps attending her dad’s funeral. Watch inside!

When former Vice President John McCain passed away at age 81 on Aug. 25, 2018, many people across the United States mourned the loss of the former Republican leader. Some of the people who honored his life, by attending his funeral on Sept. 1, 2018, were Ivanka Trump, 37, and Jared Kushner, 38. And John’s daughter, The View co-host Meghan, 34, wasn’t so happy about it. She spoke about her feelings toward the Trump family on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Feb. 7.

Host Stephen Colbert, 54, first recounted the eulogy Meghan gave at her dad’s funeral. “We gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness,” he repeated her words. “The real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.” He then said that that part of the eulogy seemed “somewhat pointed” and asked if she knew that Ivanka and Jared would be in attendance.

Meghan said she didn’t know that they’d be in attendance, and she wasn’t happy that they did decide to come. “A funeral is obviously a sacred time, and I thought that my family had made it clear, at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me,” Meghan said. “My father had been clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps. I was surprised when they were there, and it made me uncomfortable. And I hope I made them uncomfortable with everything.”

“I really want it made very clear that the Trumps have beefed me then, and in the words of Cardi B [26, in her song, ‘Forever’], ‘They’re gonna have beef with me forever, and I’m not gonna forget.’ It’s sort of a strange element to my life now that they attended. I wish that they had chosen not to out of respect of nothing more for me, but it’s their call and I think America can judge on its own what they thought of that and what they thought of my eulogy.”

