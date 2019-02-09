Kendall Jenner Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Which Sister’s Funky Jacket During NYFW Outing Do You Love Best?

Kendall Jenner and big sister Kourtney Kardashian both stepped out wearing stylish jackets during New York Fashion week on Feb. 8, and we’re comparing the looks here!

Kendall Jenner, 23, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 39, showed off their similar yet different sense of style when they both flaunted flattering jackets during New York Fashion week in the Big Apple on Feb. 8. The brunette beauties represented both bright and dark colors with their personal ensembles as they left their NYC hotel, and since they both wore their eye-catching looks so well, it’s definitely hard to choose a favorite!

Kendall opted for a solid black leather jacket with white lining over a neon green turtle neck top and matching blue and green pants. She topped the look off with a pair of shades and bright red Adidas x Olivia OBlanc sneakers. Kourtney, on the other hand, toned down the color with her own long black and white leather jacket. She wore the jacket over a black top and matching black leather pants, and like Kendall, she topped it off with shades and black shoes.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars seemed to have a fun-filled day while flaunting their impressive outfits. Kendall was seen making her way from NYC to Philadelphia in a helicopter to catch her basketball player boyfriend Ben Simmons‘ game with the Philadelphia 76ers. The team took on the Denver Nuggets at the Wells Fargo Center, and the model happily looked on from her seat. Kourtney spent her time doing some shopping at What Goes Around Comes Around.

We’re not surprised these pretty gals know how to spend a day and look good while doing it! Whether they’re at fancy public event or just walking around the city, they sure know how to turn heads in the best ways and we’re SO here for it!