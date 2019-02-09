Kendall Jenner Slays In A Tiny Leather Mini Dress During NYFW — See Pic

Kendall Jenner looked stunning wearing a black leather mini dress at the Longchamp NYFW show! Check out her sexy, chic look here!

Even when she’s spectating at fashion shows Kendall Jenner looks flawless! While sitting in the front row at the Longchamp show, the reality star wore a sultry black leather mini dress that was pure fashion inspo. Not only that but she was also accompanied by Emma Roberts and Kate Moss, who posed for a picture with Kendall. While so many celebs have stunned with their NYFW attire, Kendall is definitely one of our favorites so far. Check out her sexy NYFW look below!

We reported earlier how Kendall was grilled about her relationship with Ben Simmons while she was on Ellen. Ellen DeGeneres asked her about a pic of her watching the 76ers, with Ben in the shot, “Who’s that guy that’s in the way?” Of course, Kendall did not divulge too much with her answer: “I’m not so sure.” Then Ellen responded, “I’m not either. I don’t know anything about basketball. Obviously, you’re dating this guy who’s on this 76ers —- is that what it’s called? I don’t know basketball. How long have you been dating him?” Kendall replied, “For a bit now,” before adding that she thinks Kris Jenner would approve of him.

Speaking of Ben, Kendall has been seen out and about with the basketball star more than ever. The two lovebirds were recently seen packing on the PDA during a dinner at Cipriani in New York City on Feb. 7. At one point, Kendall even nuzzled Ben’s face! She was also previously seen cheering on Ben at a 76ers game on Jan. 29, while rocking sexy leather pants.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kendall. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos of celebs attending NYFW in our gallery above.