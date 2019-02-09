15 Hot Celebrity Couples Who’ve Heated Up The Grammys Red Carpet: Kim, Kanye, John, Chrissy & More

The Grammys are undoubtedly always a good time…but they’re probably even more fun with a plus one! Check out 15 celeb couples who’ve rocked the Grammys red carpet over the years here!

It’s time for the 2019 Grammy Awards, and ahead of the big show, we’re looking back at some epic celebrity couples who’ve attended in years’ past. At the show in 2018, Chrissy Teigen was super pregnant with her second child, but that didn’t stop her from looking fabulous while walking the carpet with her husband, John Legend. The model showed off her baby bump in a gorgeous silver dress, and John delicately cradled her stomach as they posed for photos together on the carpet. Of course, she was cheering from the crowd as he took the stage as a presenter!

Kanye West recently decided to boycott the Grammys due to lack of diversity, but when he was still attending the show back in 2015, he made a major statement on the carpet with wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim stole the show in her gold beaded gown, which was held together only by a teeny belt, and Kanye proudly let her stand front and center as they took pictures. That same year, Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton cuddled up on the Grammys carpet, and they looked SO in love — it’s hard to believe that just five months later they would go on to divorce!

At the show in 2016, The Weeknd brought his then-girlfriend, Bella Hadid, to the Grammys, and she looked beyond amazing in a plunging black gown, which showed off just the right amount of cleavage. The two split by the end of that year, but don’t worry…they’re back together now!

Click through the gallery above to check out these couples and more who’ve attended the Grammy Awards over the years. They might not all still be together, but they certainly made their mark at the time!