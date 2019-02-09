Gigi Hadid Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: See Her NYFW Pics & More

Gigi Hadid killed it on Instagram this week! From her NYFW pics to a new collection with Reebok, see all the great things the model got up to in the past seven days!

Gigi Hadid was living her best life this week! The 23-year-old model is obviously tightly tied to the fashion industry, but that tether only got stronger over the past seven days. From launching a new clothing line to being on the cover of a magazine, there’s basically nothing that Gigi didn’t accomplish – and then share on social media! That’s why we’re naming her our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Gigi kicked off the week by revealing the new athleisure line that she designed with Reebok. “Growing up, sports played such a big part in my life, and many of the lessons I learned as an athlete have been true guides for me in my personal and professional life,” she explained in a caption about why the new collection was so important to her.

In the pics she shared, Gigi stunned in orange, teal and white leggings and a matching cropped jacket, proving this line is just about style as it is about comfort.

The week then hit another high note for Gigi when she announced she was the cover star for ELLE‘s March 2019 Issue! In the comments of the pictures, she told her fans that they were taken in Rio de Janeiro – and it was the first time she’d ever been there. Of course, the pics came out great and Gigi looked amazing on the cover while braless in a pink blazer.

Then New York Fashion Week kicked off on Feb. 6. The supermodel started it off by walking in Tom Ford‘s show, where she modeled red silk pants and a matching velvet blazer. We hope Gigi has a great time during the rest of fashion month! Head up to the gallery above to see more stunning photos of her!