Emily Ratajkowski Ditches Long Locks For Jagged Pixie Cut Wig During NYFW Show & Looks SO Different

Emily Ratajkowski showed off a bold new look when she flaunted a gorgeous short pixie cut wig while walking the runway at the Tomo Koizumi fashion show for New York Fashion Week on Feb. 8.

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, was hardly recognizable when she stepped out on the runway at the Tomo Koizumi show for New York Fashion week in a very short pixie style dark-haired wig. The stunning model looked confident and poised as she temporarily traded out her long locks for the short do during the event, which took place at the Marc Jacobs Madison on Feb. 8. In addition to being extremely shorter than her natural hairstyle, the wig included some bold uneven fringe in the front, proving Emily can take on any style and make it look amazing.

Emily’s hair wasn’t the only part of her look that got major attention. The model showed off a flattering white ruffled mini dress with two splits in the front and a fitted waist. She added some black heels with straps to top off the look, and although the fashionable outfit wasn’t a casual choice, Emily wore it so comfortably that it looked like it was made just for her.

Emily wasn’t the only beautiful woman to represent the ruffle collection at the entertaining show. The other models who participated included Bella Hadid, and Game of Thrones star Gwendoline Christie, who also walked down the runway in short haired wigs. Bella wore a blue and lime green ruffle ensemble and Gwendoline showed off a multi-colored ruffle one.

Emily is often compared to fellow model Kendall Jenner due to their strikingly similar facial features, but with her most recent NYFW fashion show, Emily proved she can shine bright in her own spotlight. We can’t wait to see her on the runway again soon!