Drake & Jennifer Lopez Attending The Grammys: Will It Be Awkward Or Will He Make ‘A Move’ On His Ex?

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are set to make an appearance at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, and we can’t help but wonder if there will be an uncomfortable run-in!

Drake, 32, and Jennifer Lopez, 49, may or may not bump into each other at the upcoming 2019 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, and their past romance is making us wonder if there will be some weird vibes in the air during the live ceremony! Luckily, though, we found out the two are apparently on good terms so it sounds like everything should go smoothly, even if Jennifer brings her long-term beau Alex Rodriguez, 43, to the event.

Drake and Jennifer are cool, there’s no drama between them so it won’t be awkward,” a source close to Drake EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Drake still thinks Jennifer is a goddess and if she was single he’d no doubt take a chance to make his move. But Drake won’t even try to go there, he knows Jennifer and A-Rod are together and he is very respectful of that.”

Drake and Jennifer first made headlines as a duo back in 2016, when people started speculating about whether or not they were dating. It was around that time that Drake was seen at many of JLo’s concerts, and soon after that, they posed for their first selfie together. More pics continued to show up on social media, including a cuddling selfie that went viral after both Jennifer and Drake posted it to Instagram. Finally, a romance was pretty much confirmed after a Snapchat video showed the lovebirds flaunting some major PDA at a “Winter Wonderland” party.

We’ll be on the lookout to see if Drake and Jennifer make any friendly encounters during the Grammys. It’s great to know things are still good between them!