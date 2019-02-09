Delilah Belle Hamlin Stuns In Sultry Makeup & Robe While Getting Ready In Sexy Pics

Delilah Belle Hamlin stunned her Instagram followers with a pic of her getting ready in a luxurious bathrobe! Check out her smoky makeup she rocked here!

Another day, another stunning pic of Delilah Belle Hamlin, 20. The model recently took to Instagram to not only show off some amazingly smoky makeup, but to wow her followers with her comfy, plush robe. In addition to the sultry photo, Delilah wrote, “i told you I’ll be ready in 5 minutes, stop calling me every half hour.” Needless to say, this caption is a whole mood. Check out the bathroom pic below!

We reported earlier how Delilah stunned with her sexy spread for Paper Magazine. In addition to nearly baring it all for the shoot, she gushed about her parents Lisa Rinna, 55, and Harry Hamlin, 67. “My parents have taught me how to have a work ethic, which has allowed me to pursue my dreams,” she told the publication. “I feel so blessed that I had the guidance into this industry from two people who have been in the business for so long,” she confesses. “If anything, [our relationship has] become closer. My parents have always taught me how to stay humble, be grateful, and most importantly be nice to everyone around me. They have always encouraged me to go after everything I want to pursue while helping me navigate it all. As I get older, [my parents] have become my best friends too.”

Meanwhile, Delilah recently told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview how she keeps her bikini body in shape. “I do dance classes, normally twice a week, in Malibu,” Delilah spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the opening of Margot Restaurant in Culver City. “Maybe I’ll go on a hike. Before a shoot, I’ll go to SoulCycle a couple of times a week. I’ll go to Cryotherapy, too.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Delilah. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.