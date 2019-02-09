Exclusive Interview
Chris Zylka Finally Breaks Silence On Paris Hilton Split & Hints At A Reunion: ‘We Both Still Love Each Other’

There may be a happy ending for Chris Zylka and Paris Hilton after all. Even though they broke up and called off their wedding, he’s hinting at a reunion and tells us that they still ‘love each other to death.’

Paris Hilton suggested she was the one who ended her engagement to Chris Zylka, but he still has nothing but love for his former fiancée. We caught up with the 33-year-old hunk at the Mountain Film Festival in Mammoth Lakes, CA on Feb. 8 and he tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that there’s still a chance they could get back together after calling it quits in November of 2018. “All that matters is that she (Paris Hilton) is OK that’s all that matters to me,” he reveals.

“We keep in touch as much as we possibly can, she’s busy working, I’m busy working,” the former Leftovers star continues. “I feel we both still love each other to death and it just wasn’t the right timing. Things will either work out or they won’t, but either way we really care about each other and we were best friends for three years and that’s never going to change.”

The couple got engaged on a snowy mountaintop in Aspen just after New Years in January of 2018 after dating for nearly a year. Paris seemed to get bridal fever pretty fast as in April of that year that she said she had already picked out her wedding dress. But by August Paris revealed that her work schedule was so tight they would have to push back the wedding to 2019 and by November she realized she just wasn’t ready to get married.

Shortly after the pair’s split, Paris appeared on The Talk on Nov. 28 and told the panelists, “I’m just really having my ‘me time,’” the heiress revealed. “I just feel that when I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard and it was this whirlwind romance. I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision,” the 37-year-old explained. The entrepreneur added, “But I wish him the best and one day I would like to get married and have children. But for right now I’m just focusing on myself and my work.” Well Paris, it sounds like Chris is  still up to rekindle things if you are!