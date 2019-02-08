Zac Efron Hospitalized — Is He Okay?

Zac Efron just revealed on social media that he’s been hospitalized after having surgery on his torn ACL. We have more information about his condition, and his message to fans, here.

Zac Efron took a tumble on the slopes at Sundance and he’s unfortunately paying the price. The Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile actor announced on Twitter that he was forced to have surgery back in Los Angeles after tearing the ACL on his left leg. Ouch! He seems in good spirits after the snowboarding accident and procedure, though, sharing a photo of himself posing in a wheelchair outside the medical facility, sticking out his tongue and throwing up the “hang loose” symbol.

“I tore my ACL shredding the gnar :/ but all is good,” he wrote. “I opted for surgery so I can come back stronger than ever. Thank you to Dr. Kvitne and his team at Kerlan-Jobe Surgery Center. I’ll keep you updated as I heal and progress! Thanks for all the love and positivity!” We’re so glad he’s okay! Zac shared the same message on Instagram, along with a different pic. This one was taken while he was still recuperating in the hospital post-surgery. He looks a little pained, but he’s still giving the camera a thumbs up. He’s going to be okay.

Zac’s fans flocked to lend him support after his surgery. One sweet fan wrote, “😭 so sorry for the pain hope u heal quickly. Strongs. GOD BE WITH U. Dear Lord… i bring zac to U lord. I pray for healing by Ur hands God and be with him. I plea Jesus blood over him. Thank you. Amen.” Aww! Another tweeted, “So sorry Zac that happened to you.😕 You’re a strong man with Alot of will power.💪 Praying you’ll heal real quickly🙏 Take care sweet man. I love you.💘💋.”

One chick tried to shoot her shot with him, which we really respect: “I am a registered nurse, fly me out and I will work for free.”