Victoria Gotti Reveals Why Her Lifetime Movie Is A ‘Rewarding’ Experience: This Is ‘My Story’

Victoria Gotti’s new Lifetime movie promises to spill all the tea on what it was like to grow up as the child of mob boss John Gotti, and as she EXCLUSIVELY tells us, it was important that she finally got to tell HER story.

Though Victoria Gotti released her memoir, This Family of Mine: What It Was Like Growing Up Gotti, a decade ago, there are still plenty of stories left to tell. Enter Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter, a Lifetime movie premiering on Feb. 9 at 8/7c. The flick “takes us deep into the world of what it was really like to grow up as the daughter of mob boss John Gotti, revealing the glamour, glitz and unique hardships of [Victoria’s] world,” and as she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, it was a labor of love. “I never thought to this day that I would, in the end, be the creator, the screenwriter, executive producer, narrate it and appear in it.”

“It was a lot more than I imagined but in a very rewarding way so I enjoyed it,” Victoria told HollywoodLife.com. “A lot of people are saying it’s based on my book — It’s really not. This [movie] is about me, my relationship with my dad, my relationship with my ex-husband — my life. It’s very different. I lived for writing this screenplay. I wrote for 13 or 14 days. I was proud of that.”

“This is really not my family’s story. This is my story,” Victoria added. “I think I just get tired of hearing the same thing over and over and over and over. One day you just say, ’here it is,’ so they’ll know.” As Victoria said, she oversaw the film from start to finish. Victoria narrates these never-before-revealed stories about her life, as Chelsea Frei steps in the role as the daughter of the infamous “Teflon Don” (portrayed here by Maurice Benard.)

The film promises to depict “a sensitive child growing up with a beloved father” that she worried about constantly. It also tells Victoria’s experience of losing her younger brother, Frank Gotti, who was struck and killed by a car when he was just 12-years-old. My Father’s Daughter will also cover “her turbulent romance, forbidden by her father, with the man who later became her husband,” Carmine “The Bull” Agnello. He wouldn’t just become her husband – they would welcome three sons to the world. The family’s life would be put in front of the camera in Growing Up Gotti, the A&E series that ran for three seasons.

Even after the reality television show and the memoir, there are still stories to tell, so fans better tune in. Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter airs on Lifetime on Feb. 9 at 8/7c.