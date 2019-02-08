Susan Lucci, 72, Trips & Falls On The Runway During NYFW Show, But Recovers Effortlessly

Whoops! Susan Lucci made her NYFW debut for the first time on Feb. 8, since undergoing emergency heart surgery last year. When she hit the runway at the Macy’s Red Dress Collection show, the soap star took a fall! But, no one could have recovered like her! Watch here!

You know what they say: When you get knocked down, you’ve got to get right back up! And, that’s exactly what Susan Lucci, 72, did when she took a tumble on the runway at New York Fashion Week. The All My Children alum walked in Macy’s annual Red Dress Collection fashion show on Thursday, February 7, when she tripped and fell in the middle of the runway! When Susan attempted a twirl mid-walk in her strapless red dress, which featured a puffy train, she went right down.

The actress looked shocked (as anyone would), as she sat on the runway with her massive train nearly swallowing her up. But, Susan then took a pause and got up like a champ. She had the biggest smile on her face as she waved to the crowd and owned the moment. Susan exited the runway to loud cheers and applause from the audience! Honestly, it was the most graceful fall we’ve ever seen. And, let’s be real — we wouldn’t expect anything less from the fabulous actress. Take a look at her epic recovery, below!

The Macy’s Red Dress Collection show was a special one for Susan. The event — put on by The American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women and presented by Macy’s — featured a dozen celebrities, dressed in designer red gowns, who walked the runway to raise much needed awareness of heart disease in women. The event’s mission is to remind all women that heart disease is their greatest health threat and inspire them to take action. And, Susan made it her mission to spread awareness, after she shared that she had “narrowly missed a severe heart attack” in late October.