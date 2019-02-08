Priyanka Chopra Admits She Had ‘Panic Attack’ Over 75 Ft. Veil Before Walking Down The Aisle

It may have looked like everything went down without a hitch at Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, but behind the scenes, she had a total freak out — and it was all because of the massive train on her veil!

Priyanka Chopra looked beyond stunning during her Indian wedding to Nick Jonas, and her huge veil made for great photo opportunities that looked absolutely magical! However, the veil proved to also be a BIT of trouble for the glowing bride. “Right before I was supposed to walk down the aisle, I remember them putting the veil on me. The veil was like 75 feet,” Priyanka explained on Good Morning America. “I was like…I’m going to strain my neck muscles like the mother of dragons!”

She went on to add that the intense veil made her have a major “freak-out moment” right before she was set to make her big entrance. “I was standing right behind the curtains and they were going to tell me when to walk out and the music was going to start playing,” she revealed. “I just started having a panic attack and then the doors opened and I saw him. I cannot forget that moment.” Clearly, seeing her handsome groom at the end of the aisle was just the calming effect Priyanka needed, and she had a massive smile on her face for the rest of the day.

After that, Priyanka and Nick went onto have several more wedding ceremonies, in order to celebrate with all the family and friends they wanted to. “I was just wedding-ed out by the last one,” she admitted.

Married life has clearly been treating the couple well, and Priyanka said that there’s been one major thing she didn’t expect. “There’s a big difference between a husband and a fiance,” she explained. “I didn’t understand the gravity of that when I got married. But it’s a good thing to be married to a good husband.”