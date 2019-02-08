Pete Davidson & Kate Beckinsale: The Chances Of Their Fling Actually Getting Serious Revealed

Pete Davidson & actress Kate Beckinsale have been spending some serious time together, but are they the real deal? Get the scoop here!

Just for fun, or is there a future in sight? That’s the question for love birds Pete Davidson, 25, and Kate Beckinsale, 45, and now we’ve got some insight on just how serious the two stars are! Apparently, the romance may not be for the long haul, a source tells Us Weekly. “[Pete’s] thing with Kate is fun,” the source revealed. “He thinks she’s cool. They’re on opposite coasts though, so don’t count on it getting too serious,” they added.

The Saturday Night Live star and the actress first fueled rumors of a romance when they were spotted leaving a Golden Globes after party together on Jan. 6 months after his split from Ariana Grande, 25. Then, several weeks later, they were seen leaving his comedy show in Los Angeles on Feb. 1 hand-in-hand! They two stars even departed from the venue together in the same car!

If Pete’s ex-fiancee is at all fazed by news of him moving on with a new lady, she sure doesn’t show it. She actually supports it all the way! While leaving Westwood One Radio Networks late Wednesday night (February 6), in Culver City, TMZ caught up with the singer and asked what she thought about her ex moving on with the much older actress. “So cute!”, Ariana yelled. She didn’t miss a beat as she responded, and even asked the camera man where she and her friends could grab some late night eats.

Meanwhile, a source told HollywoodLife exactly why Pete is happy to keep things low-key with Kate, as he’s not looking for something serious at the moment. “Kate has an extremely flirty and fun personality and Pete isn’t looking for anything serious right now as he’s really busy focusing on himself,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HL. “They ran into each other at Globes parties and started talking more so they have stayed in touch more, but this isn’t anything serious right now — It’s just fun and flirty for both of them.” HollywoodLife will keep you posted on how this flirty romance continues to develop!