Nikki Bella Admits It Was ‘Tough’ To Relive Her Breakup On ‘Total Bellas’, But Seeing ‘Single Nikki’ Is ‘Better’

While it’s been difficult for Nikki Bella to relive her breakup with John Cena on ‘Total Bellas’, she’s in a much better place these days! She tells HollywoodLife that she loves watching ‘single Nikki’ on the show, because ‘I finally found me and I’m happy!’

Although Nikki Bella, 35, has stepped out of her comfort zone —taking on her new single life in season four of Total Bellas, (airing now on E!) — she enjoys watching “single Nikki” much more, she tells HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview! “I mean, it feels a lot better than what [the show] has been explored, I guess in the past,” she explains of the show’s current season diving into her dating life, with cameos from stars like the Bachelorette‘s Peter Kraus, 31, wining and dining her on dates.

However, that doesn’t mean things haven’t been “tough” for the WWE star, who’s had to watch her breakup with ex-fiancé, John Cena, 41, play out on the show. “It still can all be difficult,” Nikki says of Total Bellas‘ current season. “I think I’m in such a better place now. So, for me, I can finally bring my fans back into the happy version of me. Because, for a while, it was tough for me to watch me be so down,” she said in reference to her relationship with Cena.

“But now, I just spend a lot of time on myself. I’m just finally in this place where I feel like I found me, and I’m happy. I love me. — That’s the most important.”

In last week’s episode of Total Bellas, Nikki reunited with her former Dancing With The Stars partner, Artem Chigvintsev, 36, for a lunch date, which was supposed to be about planning a special surprise dance number for her mother. However, things took a flirty turn when the two began chatting and complimenting one another. In the clip, Nikki said the last time she had seen Chigvintsev was when she was still with Cena. So, Nikki was a bit giddy over the interaction — as anyone would’ve been.

But, that didn’t stop Nikki, who in this season is evidently tackling territory she hasn’t dabbled in for a hot minute, from enjoying herself and not taking things too seriously. “When I see the footage of me on my dates and stuff, I’m like, ‘Oh!’ I could just laugh at myself,” she explains. “Like, with Artem, last week, I’m like, ‘God! Why do I look so giddy? Can I just slap that smile off my face and that twinkle in my eye!’”

Nikki Bella on the red carpet at the American Heart Association Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at NYFW on Thursday, February 7, 2019.

As far as we know, and what viewers have seen on the show, Nikki is a single woman at the moment. And, like she tells us, she’s in a place where she is the No. 1 priority.

HollywoodLife caught up with the WWE star backstage at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection fashion show at New York Fashion Week on February 7, where she and sister, Brie Bella, 35, were getting glam to hit the runway for their first time, ever!

“This to us is such a big deal! Also, for us, we’ve had family members who’ve passed from heart disease and the thing is, Nikki and I are really big on using our platforms to educate and empower… We were blown away when you hear the number one cause of women’s death is heart disease,” Brie, who also tells us that she and husband Daniel Bryan, 37, are actively trying for baby No. 2, explains. “We had no idea, so we like to educate people to let them know the importance of fitness and dieting. A healthy lifestyle will keep you living a long time and that’s what we want.”