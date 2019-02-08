Nicki Minaj’s BF, Kenneth Petty, Grabs Her Butt As They Cozy Up In Mirror Selfie — New Pic

Things are going great between Nicki Minaj and her man, Kenneth Petty. The rapper posted a sexy new pic of the pair to Instagram, and in it, he doesn’t hold back from getting handsy! Check it out here.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty are not afraid to flaunt PDA on social media, and they were at it again on Feb. 8! Nicki took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie with her man, in which she strikes a pose in an all-black outfit and he stands behind her and grabs a handful of her backside. Nicki is rocking neon yellow hair in the pic, while Kenneth wears a baseball cap and has his eyes trained right on his woman. The photo was taken backstage at Nicki’s tour rehearsals, as she’s set to hit the road in Europe in just two weeks.

Before that, Nicki posted a close-up selfie with Kenneth, in which he hides behind her rainbow-colored wig and leans in close for the photo. “Tryna lay low, don’t tempt me sleeze,” she captioned the image. Nicki and Kenneth went public with their relationship at the end of 2018, and she revealed that they’d actually known each other for years –since she was 14 years old, to be exact — before getting together romantically. The rapper has bragged about how steamy things are in the romance on social media, and even once admitted that she and Kenneth have sex “three to four times a night.”

However, things are more than just physical between the two. Earlier this month, Nicki admitted that she feels a “different level of passion and friendship” with Kenneth than she ever has before. “There’s a different level of nurturing,” she explained. “He always knows what to say to make me feel empowered. I’m happy and healthy.”

Clearly, things are going super well for Nicki and Kenneth, and it looks like he’ll be joining her as she hits the road this spring. Her string of Europe shows begin in Germany on Feb. 21, and she’ll be playing across the continent for a month before wrapping on March 28.