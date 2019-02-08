Brittany is caught between the two special people in her life. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Love After Lockup,’ Brittany wants her relationship with Marcelino AND a relationship with her ex!

“I love Marcelino, but I am bisexual,” Brittany says in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 8 episode. “This is a part of who I am. I’m still attracted to Amanda. The feelings of the past are still a part of my life.” She doesn’t try to hide them either. Brittany and Amanda step outside at dinner to chat, and they get real with each other. Amanda doesn’t understand why Brittany is with Marcelino. “You don’t even like him. I don’t know what the f**k you’re doing.”

Amanda is immediately affectionate with Brittany out of habit. She admits it’s hard for her not to touch Brittany. “Well, that means you’re going home with me?” Brittany asks. She soon wraps her arms around Amanda trying to convince her ex to come home with her. Marcelino shows up and things take a turn.

Marcelino says he’s trying to be receptive to Brittany and her friends, but Amanda quips that she is not Brittany’s friend. “I was your girlfriend,” she says to Brittany, who replies, “And now you can’t be my friend — with benefits?” Marcelino knows that all three of them need to settle things. “Unfortunately, at this point, I think a border and a boundary and some limits have to be established,” he tells the girls. “I think Brittany establishes those boundaries and limits.”

The Feb. 8 synopsis of the all-new Love After Lockup reads: “After being MIA, Michael is confronted by wife Sarah. Brittany suggests a threesome with her ex. Clint seeks legal advice when his missing wife is locked up. Jazmyne gives Lizzie a shocking ultimatum. Matt shows up late to Caitlin’s apartment hunt.” The show airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.