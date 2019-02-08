Lisa Vanderpump Backtracks On Wanting To Quit ‘RHOBH’ & Teases A Season 10 Return: ‘We’ll See’

There’s hope! Just two days after Lisa Vanderpump admitted that ‘everyday,’ she thinks about leaving ‘RHOBH,’ she gave a much different answer to HL.

Lisa Vanderpump, 58, is making it clear — she has not yet given her word about “quitting” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. “I have never said that, no,” the restaurant entrepreneur EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife at Ok!, Star, In Touch and Life & Style Magazines’ pre-Grammys party in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. Her Pomeranian pooch, Puffy, tagged along for the festivities, hosted at the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge in Los Angeles. “I haven’t said that, but I’ve said it was a very tough year for me,” Lisa continued to clarify. “Very tough year for me personally.” Season 9 premieres on Feb. 12, but don’t expect LVP to share many scenes with the other Beverly Hills ladies.

There have been reports of the British beauty refusing to film with the cast, and her cast mates have thrown shade at her in interviews. Kyle Richards even admitted that the ladies have “an issue” with Lisa on the Feb. 7 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, when Andy Cohen asked who’s the “mean girl” of the series. “And then with all the women you know accusing me of things, well I wasn’t as prepared for it as I’ve should’ve been,” she continued to tell HL at the pre-Grammys party.

But she’s not running from the show, yet. We asked Lisa if she’s returning for Season 10 which has yet to be filmed, she admitted, “I don’t know, we’ll see how the season goes.” That’s all the hope we need. As Lisa once told ET in Nov. 2018, “If I did quit, it wouldn’t just be a leaked story. I would be up front, and I have a lot of loyalty to the production company and the network.”

Lisa made us worry when she admitted to entertaining the thought of leaving RHOBH, and often. “Oh my God. Are you kidding? I think about that every day,” the business owner said on the Feb. 5 episode of Access Live. “Of course [I do], because Vanderpump Rules is a huge show.” It’s clear where Lisa’s solidarity lies, as she even posed with Vanderpump Rules star James Kennedy at the pre-Grammys party…yes, even though she fired him in that tear-filled episode from Dec. 2018. Some tensions are easier to get over than others.