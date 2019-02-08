‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club’: May & Jules Disappear While They’re Supposed To Be Taking Care Of Guests

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,’ May and Jules piss off their boss AND fellow employees by going M.I.A. while they’re supposed to be working. Watch here!

Lindsay Lohan’s partner and Creative Director, Panos Spentzos, doesn’t tolerate bulls*** on Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, and it looks like May Yassine and Jules Wilson will be the next employees to get under his skin. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the show’s upcoming episode, which shows Panos frantically searching for May and Jules after assigning them to wait on a VIP guest, who happens to be one of Lindsay’s friends.

“I’m pissed right out,” Panos says when he can’t find them. “Like, what the hell is going on? I assigned the two of them to take care of the VIPs and they’re not here. This, for me, is like bulls***.” Panos is forced to welcome the guests to their cabana himself, and luckily, Mike Mulderrig is there to step in and help out the customers. “I don’t know what May and Jules are doing,” he admits. “But it’s another thing for me to be frustrated about. We’re all frustrated.”

From there, the cameras pan to May and Jules leisurely taking a stroll down the beach. Mike asks fellow co-worker, Billy Estevez, to help find the girls so they can help him out, but it looks like Billy comes up short. The rest of the cast is also clueless as to where the women are!

We’ll see how this all plays out when the next episode of Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club airs on Feb. 11 at 10:00 p.m. on MTV. May and Jules sure better hope that Panos doesn’t pass on this behavior to the real boss, Lindsay!