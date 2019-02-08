Did Miley Cyrus Take Liam Hemsworth’s Name After Wedding? He Spills The Answer

Does Miley Cyrus have another name to go by — you know, other than Hannah Montana? Her new husband, Liam Hemsworth, gave the truth and revealed even more details about their married life!

Just weeks after Liam Hemsworth, 29, and Miley Cyrus, 26, married on Dec. 24, 2018, the groom stopped by Live With Kelly and Ryan to reveal if any last names have been updated. After Liam settled into his chair, host Kelly Rippa first addressed his wife as “Miley Cyrus” — and the Australian hunk stopped her there! “Miley Ray Hemsworth now, actually,” the Isn’t It Romantic star gently corrected Kelly during the interview on Feb. 8. He even revealed whose idea it was: “She will still be obviously known as Miley Cyrus, but she took my name, which is great. That was honestly one of the best things about it. I didn’t ask her to take my name, but she was like, ‘No, of course I’m taking your name.'” To that, Liam said, “‘That’s awesome.'” Our hearts.

Meanwhile, Liam’s still adjusting to his own name change: “husband.” He admitted that the first two weeks were “really foreign,” given the new titles, but it has “become a little more normal” now. And get this — Liam even updated Miley’s contact name to “Wife.” Watch the rest of the clip below! Liam is gradually spilling more and more details about his married life with the “Malibu” singer, even though their actual wedding was very hush-hush. They dropped no hints leading up to the humble, low-key ceremony!

A month after the wedding, Liam said that being married to Miley is “the best,” adding, “I feel so very lucky to be with someone like her,” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. The chat happened at the G’Day USA Gala on Jan. 26, where the actor later took the podium and declared Miley to be his “beautiful wife” in front of the whole crowd! Please keep the gushy comments rolling.

True love really does exist. Miley and Liam proved this by overcoming the tragedy of losing their Malibu home to the California wildfires in Nov. 2018, and by salvaging their once off-again, on-again relationship that spanned a decade. Relive their most romantic moments in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!