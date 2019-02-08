Girls’ night out! La La Anthony reunited with her besties, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, for dinner in NYC. Everyone was dressed to the nines and looking so happy. See the pics here!

Kim Kardashian has had a busy, whirlwind trip to New York City, but she made sure to make time to see her best friend, La La Anthony, while she was here! Kim was spotted heading to dinner at trendy Cipriani with Kourtney Kardashian and La La, and they obviously all looked amazing! Kim was wearing the same gorgeous gown that she rocked on The Late Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier that day: a vintage, pink sequined Thierry Mugler dress in a chic snakeskin print.The dress, designed in 1983, was skintight, and that’s an understatement. It looked like it was fused with her body (in the best way)! She repped husband Kanye West by wearing a cute pair of velvet booties from Yeezy. She totally knocked it out of the park with this ensemble. See pics of her full outfit HERE!

La La was dressed a little more appropriately for the January weather, but still looked hot as hell. The Power actress rocked thigh-high boots, a black turtleneck dress, and a chic, longline coat. She added a pop of color to the ensemble with a swatch of red lipstick and gold hoops. And Kourtney showcased her beautiful figure with a structured, lace top, and black trousers that accentuated her tiny waist. It was worth it braving the cold in a one-shouldered top to look that good!

La La doesn’t get to see her besties very often since they live on opposite coasts, but that may change soon, if husband Carmelo Anthony get traded to the Lakers! Leaving New York would be a major life change, but, as HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY, La La wouldn’t be upset. ““La La is in full support on anything that transpires. She is being very good about the situation and not causing any drama whatsoever,” the source said.

It’s clear that La La and Carmelo are stronger than ever after briefly separating. If he does get traded to the Lakers, he’s not going to pressure her to move if she doesn’t want to! “As hard as it was to go through the separation, La La feels like it was a blessing because she and Carmelo came out of it closer and more in love than they’ve ever been,” a separate source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “La La was ready to walk away, but Carmelo put in the work to get her to stay. And he continues to put in the work every single day, she says she feels like she has her dream husband again.”