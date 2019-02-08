Kim K’s got jokes! The ‘KUWTK’ season 16 trailer just dropped, & it includes a shocking revelation about Kourtney’s relationship with Kanye – but Kim doesn’t seem to mind!

Too close for comfort? In the new trailer for Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 16, Scott Disick, 35, reveals Kourtney Kardashian’s obsession with Kanye West, 41. But – her sister Kim doesn’t seem to mind, and even made a playful joke about her sister’s love for her hubby. “A family that swaps together stays together,” Kim cheekily says at one point in the clip. Just when we thought this family couldn’t surprise us anymore!

We’re going to go ahead and assume Kim is joking here, but that wasn’t the only shocking revelation we saw in the trailer. Season 16 of the reality show is also set include a little family drama between Khloe Kardashian, 34, and her older sis Kim. “I could be selfish and spend all of the time with me and my daughter. I don’t even have to be here,” Koko yells at one point in the trailer, as the camera pans to a teary-eyed Kim. Uh oh!

The best part of the trailer though, is undoubtedly Kim’s sweet baby reveal! Kim and hubby Kanye are seen sitting outside at what appears to be a family picnic, before calling the attention of the table. “I have an announcement to make,” Kim says with a wide smile on her face. “We’re having a baby.” Kris Jenner’s face instantly lights up at the news, and the moment is truly heart-melting! Of course, fans already knew of Kim’s big baby news. Yep – the Kardashian-West clan is officially about to become a family of six! While it’s been rumored that Kimye had a surrogate with the couple’s bun in her oven, the KKW Cosmetics founder has officially confirmed the news during her Jan. 14 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Watch the newest Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailer above! Per usual – it looks like this season is shaping up to be one drama-filled roller coaster.