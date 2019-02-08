See Pics
Kourtney Vs. Kim Kardashian: Who Rocks A Skintight Bodysuit Best?

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted out in NYC wearing a tight bodysuit with Mona Lisa’s face on it! But has Kim Kardashian pulled off this look better?

This up to Da Vinci‘s code of fashion! Kourtney Kardashian was recently seen out and about in New York City wearing a skintight bodysuit with the Mona Lisa on it. Aside from looking like she just stole the major artwork National Treasure-style (by literally wearing it), Kourtney appeared absolutely flawless in her figure-bearing outfit. But she’s not the only Kardashian sister who has been known to pull off a tight bodysuit look. While enjoying Reykjavik, Iceland on Apr. 18, Kim Kardashian was seen wearing a nude bodysuit. Who wore this look best? Decide for yourself by looking at the side-by-side pic below!

Speaking of these two sisters, we reported earlier how Kim made a joke about Kourtney’s obsession with her husband Kanye West on the latest trailer for Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After Scott Disick reveals Kourtney’s fixation on all things Ye, Kim playfully remarks, “A family that swaps together stays together.”

Meanwhile, Scott and Kourtney have been more civil than ever with each other. In fact, Kourtney recently went on the TODAY show to talk about how she and her ex manage to co-parent peacefully with one another. “I feel like I can show a message, too, of like parents can get along and work together and travel together,” Kourtney revealed. “And I think it’s a good message to show other people. I am not doing it for that reason, but I think the positive things that we are doing is nice too.”

Kourtney Kardashian stunned in a Mona Lisa-inspired bodysuit, while back in April, Kim Karadshian wore a tight nude bodysuit.

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Kim and Kourtney. In the meantime, check out all of the sisters’ best bra-under-the-blazer looks they’ve ever worn in our gallery above.