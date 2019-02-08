Kourtney Kardashian Wows In NYC Winter With Only A Sheer Shirt & Bra Underneath Her Jacket

The New York City cold has nothing on Kourtney Kardashian, who bundled up in a lace bra, see-through top and jacket on Feb. 7. Yes, in that order!

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, is paying no mind to the National Weather Service, as it said New York City faced temperatures in the 40s on Feb. 7! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stepped out on the streets wearing a mint green duster coat and matching flare trousers, with not much underneath. Her underlayers consisted of a sheer top, and then a lace bra that was almost as see-through! Both pieces still kept to the wintry green theme, as no slacking is allowed — New York Fashion Week just kicked off on Thursday! See the color-coordinating ensemble below.

Kourtney wore the outfit to grab dinner with friends and her sister Kim, 38, who had just taped an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier that night. Kourtney has been Kim’s NYC buddy, as the two attended the 2019 amfAR Gala on Feb. 6. Unlike their contrasting outfits on Thursday night (Kim wore a pink snakeskin dress), the Kardashian sisters twinned for the NYFW kickoff event in black Versace gowns. We’re only one day into NYC’s most stylish week, and already, Kim and Kourtney are serving serious looks.

It’s not the first time Kourt showed off cleavage this NYFW! Before changing into her outfit below, Kourtney wore a white pantsuit earlier in the day, wearing just a nude bra underneath. The bra-under-blazer look is a staple in Kourtney and Kim’s wardrobe, as both know how to transform a bra from an undergarment into a key piece in the ensemble.

Stay tuned as HollywoodLife covers more of the Kardashian sisters’ outfits throughout NYFW! With the amfAR Gala serving as the unofficial kickoff for the week, celebrities will be giving us plenty of fashion inspiration until Feb. 16.