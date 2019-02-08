Kim & Kourtney Kardashian, Bella Hadid & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

It’s New York Fashion Week and these stars are serious about fashion! See the top looks of the week in photos below!

It’s officially fashion week, and all the biggest stars are in New York celebrating the newest designs and attending the most exclusive parties. Kourtney Kardashian went to the amfAR Gala to benefit AIDS research at Cipriani Wall Street on Feb. 6. She wore a super sexy black Versace dress and sky high ponytail (read a how to from her stylist here!) and posed next to sister Kim Kardashian. Speaking of Kim, she wore a skintight snakeskin dress — a vintage piece by Thierry Mugler — in New York on Feb. 7.

Julianne Hough wore a hot pink dress with red belt at the Spotify presents the Best New Artist 2019 Party in Los Angeles on Feb. 7. The mini showed off her toned, dancer legs! Karlie Kloss was a vision in head-to-toe blue arriving at the Ralph Lauren show in NYC on Feb. 7. Walking in the show was Bella Hadid, and she wore a STUNNING gold dress with very low cut neckline. Also during fashion week, Jordyn Woods looked amazing as a featured model in the 15th Annual American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection show.

Dua Lipa was gorgeous in a gold sequin Prada gown at the Alita: Battle Angel premiere in L.A. this week. Elizabeth Banks was beautiful in a blue David Koma dress with thigh-high slit at The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part premiere.

Regina King wore a pink custom Prada at the The Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton on Feb. 4. We can’t wait to see what the stars wear to the actual Academy Awards! Finally, Dakota Fanning was romantic at the Rodarte show, at The Huntington Library in Los Angeles. See all the outfits in the gallery attached above!