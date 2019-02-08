Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She’s ‘Stressing’ As She Awaits Birth Of Baby No. 4

Kim Kardashian had a confession to make on ‘The Tonight Show’. She’s totally stressed about having her fourth kid! Watch the interview and find out why, here.



You could have all the wealth and fame in the world, but having a baby is still stressful. Especially a fourth kid! That’s what Kim Kardashian‘s going through right now, she confessed to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, as she awaits the birth of her fourth child with husband Kanye West. “I was kind of stressing, [because] my house is so full. But, I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm parents,” she said.

So, why does she think that? Having four kids, as opposed to say… one or two, seems like major work! Well, Kim says that she’s used to it all by now. “I felt a huge change,” after having Saint West, who is now three. “From one [kid] to two, felt like one to twenty. That was harder than two to three for me. I feel like four is going to be really even, though,” she explained. Kim and Kanye are expecting their baby any day now, so she’s about to reach that plane of enlightenment!

They’re having their fourth child via surrogate, just as they did with their one-year-old daughter, Chicago West. Kim suffered serious complications from preeclampsia and placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, and was told by doctors that having more children could kill her. Now, they’re happily expecting a healthy baby.

And, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, they’re ecstatic that they’re giving North, Saint, and Chicago a brother! “Kim always wanted each of her kids to have a sibling of the same sex,” the source said. “She and Kanye couldn’t be more excited to have another boy.” Aww!