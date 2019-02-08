Kim Kardashian was sexy in a super tight snakeskin dress in New York City on Feb. 7. She’s no stranger to showing off her curves — see 10 of her best skintight looks of all time below!

Kim Kardashian, 39, knows how to work her assets! She showed off her famous curves wearing a skintight pink snakeskin dress in New York on Feb. 7, for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. It hugged her body in the best way, and was super flattering, especially on her tiny waist. Even completely “covered up,” Kim looks super sexy! Kim loves to wear fitted, skintight dresses — she’s been doing it for years! She always looks amazing. We’re taking a look at her best skintight looks of all time in the gallery attached.

Kim looked rocker chic in a tight black satin Gucci dress at the LACMA: Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles in November 2018. It was a totally different vibe, but Kim still rocked the tight look in August of 2018, wearing a pink mini dress at the What Goes Around Comes Around party in L.A. While traveling in Miami earlier in the month, Kim wore neon green while out and about with husband Kanye West.

One of our favorite looks of all time was her skintight gold Versace sequin dress that she wore at the 2018 Met Gala in NYC. It was stunning! During fashion week in New York in September 2017, Kim headed to Tom Ford wearing a patent leather dress that REALLY showed off her famous booty.

Another look we loved was her vintage Versace Haute Couture dress that she wore at The Promise film premiere in April 2017. What better place to wear a skintight dress than Vegas? Kim wore a fitted, navy satin midi by John Galliano at Hakkasan at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas back in the summer of 2016. Even when she was pregnant with son Saint West in 2015, she wore tight midi dresses to show off that bump! See all of her looks in the gallery!