Kendall Jenner Gets Super Shy While Talking About Ben Simmons Romance For 1st Time Publicly

Leave it to Ellen DeGeneres to get tight-lipped Kendall Jenner to open up about her hot romance for the first time! Watch the model blush over Ben Simmons here!

Kendall Jenner is extremely private about her love life, but it’s no secret that she’s dating Ben Simmons. So, of course, when the model appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Feb. 8, Ellen had to ask her about it. It was clear that Kendall was hesitant to say much, and she couldn’t stop bashfully giggling as Ellen probed the subject. Without delving too much into the specifics of the relationship, Kendall confirmed that she and Ben have been dating “for a bit now,” and revealed that she “thinks” her mom, Kris Jenner, approves.

Luckily, Ellen put an end to Kendall’s uncomfortableness fairly quickly — as the 23-year-old was talking about Kris’ approval of Ben, a Kris look-alike popped out of a box and terrified her! From that point on, the subject of the interview switched over to Kendall being completely freaked out by the prank, and nothing more was said about Ben. Still, this is the first time she’s ever discussed the relationship in an interview, which is definitely a big step!

Even though Kendall likes keeping her personal life low-key, she hasn’t shied away from attending Ben’s basketball games and sitting in the very front row to cheer him on. Sometimes, she’s even joined by Ben’s mom in the courtside seats!

With basketball playoffs approaching, Ben is likely to be very focused on his career for the next few months, but hopefully these two will have PLENTY of time to spend together this summer!