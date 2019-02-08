Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Pack On The PDA & Look Loved Up On NYC Dinner Date — See Pics

Kendall Jenner and her NBA star boo Ben Simmons only had eyes for each other when they were on a romantic dinner in NYC on Feb. 7, as pics of the flirty couple prove.

Whenever the paparazzi snap Kendall Jenner, 23, and Ben Simmons, 22, out and about, you never see them holding hands, hugging or generally looking lovey-dovey. But on Feb. 7 the model and the basketball star packed on the PDA over dinner at Cipriani in New York City. In pictures obtained by TMZ, they’re all smiles and totally engrossed in conversation. At one point Kendall even nuzzles Ben’s face and, through the restaurant window, she’s also seen with her arm casually and affectionately slung around his neck. SEE THE ROMANTIC PICTURES OF BEN AND KENDALL HERE.

In a pre-taped interview with Ellen DeGeneres for the Feb. 8 episode of the comedian’s show, however, Kendall wasn’t as gushy about their romance. She looked coy when the 61-year-old asked about her relationship with the Philadelphia 76ers player. Kendall admitted that they’ve been dating “for a bit now” and, when asked if her mom Kris Jenner approved of her boyfriend, she said, “I think so.”

If Kris Jenner approves of the relationships, it seems like Ben’s mom approves of it too. On Jan. 21 Kendall and Julie Simmons were spotted, courtside at a 76ers game. It was not the first time. A month earlier, Ben’s mom and girlfriend sat next to each other as they watched a game in Philadelphia and they looked very relaxed with each other.

As for Kendall and Ben PDA-ing in public, while they’re typically not touchy feely when photographers are around, they do flirt and show affection in other ways. In January eagle-eyed fans spotted that Ben wrote a flirty comment on Kendall’s Instagram page after she posted clips of her modeling underwear during a photo shoot. Kendall added the caption, “I do my own stunts.” Ben responded by writing, “Come here…” Fans thought the comment was very cute. One person wrote, “Come get ur girl man.” Another fan wrote, “Oh they [sic] cute.”