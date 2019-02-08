Katherine Heigl Reunites With ’27 Dresses’ Cast 11 Years Later: Are They Working on A Sequel?

It’s been more than ten years since the release of ’27 Dresses,’ and the cast reunited for an epic new photo shoot to celebrate. So, is there a possibility for a sequel? Star Katherine Heigl dished on that and more!

27 Dresses has withstood the test of time to become a beloved romantic comedy — so much so, that it was featured in Entertainment Weekly’s romantic comedy-themed Untold Stories issue for Valentine’s Day this year! The movie’s four stars, Katherine Heigl (Jane), Malin Akerman (Tess), James Marsden (Kevin) and Edward Burns (George), reunited for the magazine spread, which took place 11 years after the film’s premiere. Behind the scenes of the shoot, Katherine admitted to EW that she’d love to do a sequel, and revealed that she even has a plot that she’s pitched to the cast and writer/director, Anne Fletcher.

“I think it would be awesome to see…what are their lives like ten years later? Do they [Tess and George] end up together? I personally think they do,” Katherine explained. “I just think they do end up together and I think they have, like, three kids. Or at least two — and she’s made Jane the godmother every time. So Jane has to plan the Christenings and the baby showers and the baby reveals and the whole thing. But then, so do all the other bridesmaids — they make her the godmother…because they [Jane and Kevin] can’t get pregnant.”

The idea would follow the same concept as the first movie, where Jane is “always a bridesmaid, never a bride,” until she meets Kevin and finally gets to walk down the aisle herself. Unfortunately, the possibility of this sequel actually coming to life isn’t coming as easily. “Unfortunately, we can’t quite get the rights [from] FOX,” Katherine admitted in the Q&A.

Still, while looking back at the movie’s success, the cast members had nothing but great memories. “Ed and I were saying before like…can you believe that this movie has become, in this genre, a classic?” James said. “I don’t think anybody ever knows when you’re filming something that’s going to stand the test of time that it feels like you’re doing something that’s going to do that.”

Meanwhile, Malin added, “It is actually, of anything I’ve done, the one that keeps coming up. This is the film that most people come up and ask me about, which is great.” Well, it’s safe to say the cast is on-board for continuing this film’s story, but sometimes, that’s just not enough. Hopefully they’ll be able to get the production company to come around so we can see how it plays out!