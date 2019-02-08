Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Reveal How They Got Back Together 2.5 Yrs. After ‘Excommunication’

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s 2016 breakup was a lot more intense than they initially led on. They opened up to ‘Vogue’ about how they overcame the ‘dramatic excommunication.’

Years before their whirlwind romance and Sept. 2018 marriage, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attempted dating, just for it to end dramatically. While the couple are the image of pure bliss now, back in 2016 they had an intense breakup that could have kept these two apart for good, they explained in an interview for Vogue.

“Negative things happened that we still need to talk about and work through,” Hailey, 22, explained to the magazine. “Fizzled would not be the right word—it was more like a very dramatic excommunication. There was a period where if I walked into a room, he would walk out.”

Luckily for all the Jailey shippers in the world, Hailey and Justin, 24, were able to reconcile in June 2018. They ran into each other at a Miami conference hosted by Rich Wilkerson Jr., the pastor of Vous Church, who officiated Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s wedding.

“The common denominator, I promise you, is always church,” the model said. “By then we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’ I was like, ‘We’re not?’” Cut to one month later, and Justin proposed with a massive oval-shaped diamond ring. Then 12 weeks after that, the pair tied the knot in a New York City courthouse.

“When I saw her last June, I just forgot how much I loved her and how much I missed her and how much of a positive impact she made on my life,” the “No Brainer” hitmaker revealed. “I was like…holy cow. This is what I’ve been looking for.”