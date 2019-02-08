Exclusive
Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian: How The Ladies Who Love Scott Disick Feel About Style Comparisons

Sofia Richie & Kourtney Kardashian have had countless ‘twinning’ moments! Sources close to Sofia & Kourtney told HL EXCLUSIVELY how they feel about the look-alike comparisons!

Sofia Richie was once again compared to her current boyfriend Scott Disick‘s ex Kourtney Kardashian — this time, fans couldn’t help but notice that their hair were similar lengths. However, a source close to Sofia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Sofia doesn’t quite agree with all of the stylistic and aesthetic comparisons that fans have made. “Sofia doesn’t really see the resemblance at all, but she’s flattered if people think she looks like Kourtney,” our source told us. “Sofia has always thought Kourtney was beautiful, however, she’s not trying to copy or imitate her style or look whatsoever. Sofia has always loved changing up her hair style from long blonde hair, to colorful braids, to a cute shorter look. Sofia can understand why people may be looking for any way to compare her to Kourtney but in all reality, she’s doing her own thing, and has always had her own sense of style.”

Meanwhile, while Kourtney also maintains that they have separate styles, the mom-of-three can’t help but praise Sofia’s fashion sense from afar. “Kourtney loves Sofia’s style,” a source close to Kourtney told us EXCLUSIVELY. “Kourtney can’t help but notice how Sofia dresses, does her hair, makeup and how she carries herself. Kourt can’t deny that Sofia always looks great and Kourt respects her classy way about her.”

However, that respect Kourtney has for Sofia hasn’t morphed into any sort of imitation. “Kourtney often finds herself watching and checking out Scott’s girlfriend’s cute looks and outfits” our source went on to say. “She can appreciate that the girl has style and likes to see what she does next. But Kourtney also takes a lot of pride in her own style and decisions on her own looks. So even though she can appreciate how Sofia looks, Kourt would not call Sofia her fashion inspo.”