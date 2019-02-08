Dina Lohan Admits She’s Never Met Her BF Of 5 Years & ‘CBB’ Co-Stars Warn Her She’s Being Catfished

Did Lindsay Lohan’s mom get duped? Dina Lohan confessed on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ that she’s ‘going to marry’ a man she’s never met or FaceTimed, and her housemates think she’s been ‘Catfished!’

“I can’t wait to tell you about this guy,” Dina Lohan, 56, said to Kandi Burruss, 42, during the Feb. 7 episode of Celebrity Big Brother, per USA Today. “I’ve been talking to him for five years. Like, every day. A lot. I feel like I know him. You know when you talk to someone on the phone, like you feel like you know them?” Kandi didn’t seem too convinced about this love connection, especially when Dina revealed they hadn’t met yet! “He’s real. I swear, it’s crazy. But I’m going to marry him,” she said. “It’s really true. I talked to his ma!”

“Girl, that’s straight up catfish,” Kandi said, speaking for everyone watching this unfold. “Five years, but no FaceTime?” Dina said that her mysterious man doesn’t use the app, and at that point, Tamar Braxton, 41, had walked in. When she overheard how Dina’s supposed beau doesn’t FaceTime, she couldn’t believe it. “Lies! It’s 2019, my mother’s 71 and she uses it. That’s a lie. It’s a laugh in the pit of the devil’s stomach. Don’t you believe that.”

“How come Lindsay Lohan’s mamma got a catfish?” Tamar said in the confessional. “Everybody FaceTimes. My five-year-old son FaceTimes me to find out where I’m at. So, what’s going on?” Tamar’s reaction when Dina said that they haven’t met in five years (“I’m in New York…he’s in San Francisco…”) the Braxton Family Values star literally burst out laughing. “Oh, girl – stop!” Dina said that this alleged guy can’t leave the state because he’s taking care of his mom, and her CBB housemates (including Eva Marie, 34) said that Dina can’t go alone if/when she flies out to California to meet him. Tamar even offered to go along with Dina. “I wanna go ‘cause I wanna SEE.”

“Some guys don’t use iPhones,” Dina protested, and that’s true, but there are apps out there like IMO. And Skype. And Google hangouts. And Viber. And Facebook Messenger. Needless to say, five years without some kind of active visual confirmation is kind of suspect. Though, to Dina’s defense, she (and anyone born before the 1990s) grew up in a time when the Internet wasn’t a thing. Talking on the phone was the “FaceTime” for people before the world wide web, so it’s not beyond the pale to think she would fall for a guy just by talking with him.

However, she definitely needs him to install Skype on his phone. C’mon, Dina.