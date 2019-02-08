17 Celeb Couples Kissing On Red Carpets: See Sweet PDA Pics Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

It’s almost Valentine’s Day! Get in the mood by checking out some adorable celebrity PDA moments from red carpets!

Love is in the air! Valentine’s Day is approaching, and we’re preparing ourselves by becoming familiar with all the celebrity couples who will no doubt be flaunting their love on Feb. 14. While some couples are more low-key when they’re out together, there are some pairings that simply can’t keep their hands off each other – even when they’re at major events!

One such couple that doesn’t mind PDA is Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden. The 21-year-old actress has been dating her man, 31, since 2016 and they’re still just as adorably in love as they were at the start of their relationship. Most recently, the pair teamed up for some Golden Globes after parties in early January. They looked so infatuated with each other, and even shared a sweet kiss for the cameras at HBO‘s bash on Jan. 6.

Another super loved-up couple is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. While the pair kept their romance fairly under wraps at the start and throughout the 21-year-old reality star’s pregnancy, ever since they welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in Feb. 2018, they’ve been far more open about their love, calling each other “hubby” and “wifey” basically any chance they get. Kylie and Travis, 26, even kissed in front of photographers while attending the Met Gala together last May.

From newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to iconic power couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, there’s no shortage of couples who have expressed their love for one another on red carpets. Head up to the gallery above to see all the cute pics!