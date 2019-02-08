Cardi B Anxious For Grammys After Offset’s Feud With Chris Brown: She’s Ready For ‘Wild Night’

Cardi B will take center stage at the Grammys on Feb. 10, but is the rapper worried about Offset’s ongoing feud with Chris Brown as the award show approaches?

Cardi B made headlines after receiving a whopping FIVE Grammy nominations on Dec.7! All eyes will surely be on the 26-year-old rapper when she makes her grand entrance at the awards show. And fans are surely speculating whether or not Cardi will bring estranged husband, Offset, 27, as her date for the night. But it’s not only the couple’s relationship drama that shrouds the evening. The Migos rapper and Chris Brown, 29, have been embroiled in a heated feud on social media that even escalated to threats of a physical altercation between the two men. Now, with the Grammys right around the corner, a source close to Cardi EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the “Bodak Yellow” hit-maker is “concerned” over the “bad timing” of their online battle.

“Cardi is concerned over Offset’s growing beef with Chris and the bad timing could not be worse,” the insider said. “She does not want to answer any questions about the feud this weekend and does not want the situation to be a distraction from her Grammy experience.” Things turned south quickly between Chris and Offset after the “Loyal” singer took to his Instagram on Feb. 3 and shared a 21 Savage music video clip which featured a British voiceover. This was shortly after the U.K. native was detained by ICE, who now faces deportation. Offset commented, “Memes ain’t funny lame,” which spiraled Chris into a full-blown online attack on the “Bad and Boujee” rapper. Breezy took the online warfare a step further when he sent Offset his home address and challenged him to a fight, and even sharing screenshots of the exchange for the world to see on Feb. 7. “I’m just gone beat you the f**k up,” Chris threatened his nemesis. “I’ll be home at 4,” he continued. “I pray you come.”

Despite Chris and Offset’s conflict, Cardi has her sights set on the Grammy Awards, which is set to air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Feb. 10. “Cardi is happy, excited, and very anxious about going to the Grammys,” the pal added. “Cardi feels like she is living a Cinderella dream. She gets nervous about the thought of winning, and it can be scary for her to make an acceptance speech too. Still, she is getting ready for a wild night.” We spoke with another friend close to the couple who added that all of Offset’s attention is going to be aimed at the mother of his youngest child, 6-month-old, Kulture, and not on his adversary. “Offset could not be more proud of the success Cardi has achieved, especially this past year and with all the Grammy nominations she’s received,” the source said. “Offset always knew Cardi was capable of accomplishing anything she put her mind to, but she’s completely taken over the music industry and he’s blown away by how far she’s come in such a short period of time. Offset knows he’s still working on repairing their relationship, but he also knows Cardi is worth every bit of effort he’s putting in and is willing to do whatever it takes to win her back for good.” The “I Like It” singer announced her split from Offset after 14 months of marriage to her Instagram followers on Dec. 4, and since then he’s been showering her with gifts, extravagant acts of affection, and over the top declarations of love in an effort to win her back.