‘BIP’s Ashley & Jared Reveal ‘Back Up’ Plan If Officiant Tanner Has To Miss Their Wedding For Baby’s Birth

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibron are set to tie the knot this August, but their officiant Tanner Tolbert is expecting his second child that month. The couple tells us what their plan is if he can’t make it.

Bachelor in Paradise stars Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibron can’t wait to wed this August after getting engaged in June of 2018 in Mexico at the end of the show’s taping. They turned to close pal and fellow show alum Tanner Tolbert to officiate their nuptials and he’s all in. But the 31-year-old and wife Jade Roper, 32 just announced on Jan. 28 that they’re ex expecting the couple’s second child and the bundle of joy is due the same month as Ashley and Jared’s Rhode Island nuptials. We caught up with Ashley, 30, and Jared, 30 at the OK!, Star, In Touch and Life & Style magazines pre-Grammy party held at the Liaison Restaurant + Lounge on February 7 and they tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY what their backup plan is if Tanner can’t make it to their wedding.

Ashley tells us that Tanner’s August family addition definitely affects their wedding plans. “It does, it does. But we don’t know for sure yet. Tanner is still supposed to officiate the wedding and we’re just gonna play it by ear. But we do have a back up and the back up will be fully prepared,” the reality star shares. “We haven’t asked him yet, but he’s the best and it will be a great show if it’s either one. But we really, really hope they’re going to be able to make it. Jade’s just got to be a little bit early (giving birth).” Hey, Chris Harrison has presided over so many Bachelor Nation weddings, he’d probably be up for the opportunity!

Since there’s not much they can do about when Jade’s baby arrives, the couple is stoked about the things that they do have control over. Jared tells us “I’m most excited about sending out the invitations so I can let everybody know, you’re invited.” Ashley adds, “I’m most excited about getting the invitations back so I know who’s going to be there. It’s from 180 to 200 people.”

Ashley previously told us EXCLUSLIVELY that of their guest list, “It’s not limited to these people, but in addition to Tanner and Jade [Roper], Carly [Wad] and Evan [Bass] will be there. Nick [Viall], Dean [Unglert], Becca Tilley, Ben Higgins — those are pretty much the Bachelor circle that we see on a regular basis.”

Ashley reveals that in March they’ll be deciding on what kind of meal will be served at their reception and that they also want to have a violinist and piano player at the ceremony. She shares, “We have to ask the DJ if he would be willing to do it, he’s one of our friends and we already have a musical artist that we’re very very excited about who you may have heard of. We can’t say who yet, it’s one of our big revels but we are very excited.”

Jade and Tanner shared their exciting pregnancy news on Jan. 28 with a sweet Instagram announcement. Jade shared a photo of herself, Tanner and their 17-month-old daughter Emerson on the beach while Jade held onto a sonogram of their unborn bundle of joy. “Baby #2 is adding to our crew!!” she captioned the pic. “We are overjoyed our bundle of love will be joining us in August! We’ve been dreaming of you for a while now, and you are already loved beyond imaginable, sweet baby.”