Ariel Winter has always been a symbol of being body positive. Now she’s showing off her recent weight loss in crop tops while flaunting her abs for a sexy new magazine spread and we’ve got the pics.

Ariel Winter has always jumped at the chance to show off her body on social media, and now she’s doing it for a new photo spread and interview with Schon! magazine. She’s been working out hard over the last six months and is showing off her tight abs in a series of crop tops that go along with a lengthy interview with the 21-year-old Modern Family star. Ariel has undergone a noticeable weight loss and is feeling incredibly body positive. Throughout the spread she bares her abs as well as her toned legs in a series of smoldering pics.

The actress actually got body shamed in late January for losing too much weight. After posting a series of Instagram pics from a friend’s birthday party where she wore a tight jumpsuit that showed off her noticeably slimmer frame, fans commented “You were fine just the way you were before not now,” as well as “Where are the curves?!” and “Where your booty go?” Ariel responded to Instagram haters in the best way possible, telling them, “I appreciate you wanting to help girls love themselves the way they are, but you are also kind of cutting someone (me) down which isn’t what I think you were trying to do?”

Ariel reinforced that during her interview with Schon! She tells the publication “I never really liked the term ‘role model’. I never liked it. I don’t like it because I don’t think we should aspire to be like anybody else. We should aspire to be like ourselves. We’re never going to be anybody else. I never really thought of [of it as a term I connect with].”

Literally growing up though her teenage years on TV for the world to see ended up taking a toll on Ariel. She admits that the hardest time was the years when she was between 14 and 16 where she felt pressure from everywhere, including the industry, the media and the internet. “I really struggled. It really breaks down your confidence when a lot of people you don’t know have an opinion of everything you do and the way you look, and their opinions are never really positive,” she confesses. “That really [pushed me] but I really learned to only focus on myself.”

She continues. “I was trying to work off what they said and, you know, I didn’t feel better. Their comments didn’t change. They still thought that I wasn’t perfect. I still needed to change something. After a while, I was just like ‘OK, I’m never going to please anybody. I feel good in myself. And I don’t feel like listening to people who say that I’m not what I should be, but I feel I am what I should be. It’s a struggle. I think it’s a struggle for everybody. And like I said, I don’t feel like I’ll ever be fully confident [but] I think I’m in a pretty good place with my confidence, with myself and I’m proud that I got there. I’m really proud that I got there.”