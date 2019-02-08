Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Album: All The Mac Miller & Pete Davidson References

Ariana Grande’s new 12-track album ‘Thank U, Next’ is a lot to dissect, but we did the work for you! See a rundown of every time she referenced exes, Mac Miller and Pete Davidson on the record here!



2018 marked a year of big change for Ariana Grande, 25, but in 2019, she’s turning over a new leaf. The pop star dropped a brand new album, Thank U, Next, on Feb. 8, and it’s one of her most personal releases yet! So much so, that the singer even made direct references to her highly-publicized past relationships with the late Mac Miller, and Pete Davidson, 25, within her lyrics. We’re taking a look at all of the time Ari sings about them on the record here!

Everyone was waiting with baited breath to see if Ari would reference her failed marriage with Pete on her new album, and she did just that in “7 Rings.” She cheekily referenced the sudden end to her whirlwind engagement in the second verse of the beat heavy track. “Wearing a ring, but ain’t gon’ be no “Mrs.”//Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches//I’d rather spoil all my friends with my riches,” she sings loud and clear.

The most obvious reference we see may be on “Ghostin,” a ballad that actually alludes to both of the singer’s exes. The track heartbreakingly details the struggle of moving on with someone new, while still being entangled in someone else’s love. Right off the bat, Ariana sings, “I know you hear me when I cry, I try to hold it in at night, while your sleeping next to me.” Ariana was understandably devastated when Mac died of a drug overdose in September, but she was still with Pete at the time, and it seems she was trying to hide just how distraught she was. She goes on to sing, “Look at the cards we’ve been dealt, if you were anybody else, probably wouldn’t last a day.”

Before Ariana dropped her full album, she gave us a tease with the title track, “Thank U, Next,” a song that not only alludes to Pete and Mac, but a number of Ari’s exes. The singer uses the song as an opportunity to reflect on a slew of her past relationships. “Thought I’d end up with Sean//But he wasn’t a match//Wrote some songs about Ricky//Now I listen and laugh//Even almost got married//And for Pete, I’m so thankful//Wish I could say, “Thank you” to Malcolm//’Cause he was an angel,” she croons.

You can listen Ari’s full album above and hear all of her references to Pete and Mac for yourself. Of course, these tracks aren’t the only ones worth listening to. With 12 not-to-be-missed tracks packed into one album, it’s hard to pick a favorite!