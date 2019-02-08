Ariana Grande Apologizes To Pete Davidson For Still Loving Mac Miller On New Track ‘Ghostin’

Ariana Grande dropped her album ‘Thank U, Next’ on Feb. 8, and one track, ‘Ghostin’, has people buzzing most — because she seemingly confirms that her devastation over Mac Miller’s death is what ended ended her relationship with Pete Davidson.

Here we go, Arianators. Ariana Grande, 25, just dropped her new album, and she’s already taking us on a wild ride thanks to her always honest lyrics. Thank U, Next arrived on Feb. 8, and in one song, “Ghostin,” Ariana sings about how her ex, Mac Miller’s, death took a toll on her engagement to Pete Davidson. Ahead of the album’s release, Ariana confirmed that “Ghostin” is about “feeling badly for the person you’re with because you love somebody else. Feeling badly because he can tell he can’t compare…and how I should be ghosting him.”

Well, the emotional lyrics definitely live up to the hype. Right off the bat, Ariana sings, “I know you hear me when I cry, I try to hold it in at night, while your sleeping next to me.” Ariana was understandably devastated when Mac died of a drug overdose in September, but she was still with Pete at the time, and it seems she was trying to hide just how distraught she was. She goes on to sing, “Look at the cards we’ve been dealt, if you were anybody else, probably wouldn’t last a day.” This seems to be in reference to the devastation both stars dealt with before meeting each other: Pete’s dad died in 9/11, while Ariana’s Manchester, UK concert was the target of a terrorist attack in 2017, leaving more than 20 people dead.

In the chorus of the song, Ari croons, “I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again, over him, i know that it breaks your heart when I cry again, ‘stead of ghostin’ him.” Here, it seems the “ghostin'” reference could be literal — meaning Ari was still in contact with Mac while he was alive and knew that was unfair to Pete — or figurative — meaning he was simply weighing heavily on her mind after his death. Ariana goes on to sing about someone coming to “visit” her in her dreams, which is definitely an ode to Mac, but she also praises Pete for being “so understanding” and apologizes for putting him “through more than one ever should.”

The pop star’s new record arrived just 6 months after the release of her record, Sweetener, but fans are more than ready to welcome a new era or Ari! Sure, Sweetener brought us “Breathin” and “God Is A Woman,” but with Thank U, Next, the singer reaches a new level of relatable, and fans can’t seem to get enough of her breakup bops. When Ari released the visual component of “Thank U, Next,” the single, it went on to break records. The singer soon had the most viewed music video on YouTube in a 24 hour period. No big deal!