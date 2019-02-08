Ariana Grande’s New Video For ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored’ Is Here & Fans Are Obsessed

Ariana just blessed us BIG time. The singer dropped a new album AND a new video on Feb. 8, & you can watch the clip here!

It’s Ariana Grande’s world and we’re all just living in it. The “Thank U, Next” singer dropped a new album of the same title on Feb. 8, and delivered a music video as well! The singer’s highly anticipated clip for “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” is here, and it’s equally as iconic as we’d expected. In the clip, Ariana pines after a mysterious hottie as she parties with him and his girlfriend, who’s basically an AG doppelgänger. The music video pokes fun at this, as Ariana — who starts off in the story line with a platinum blonde wig — “copies” the girlfriend’s ponytail to attract her boyfriend’s attention. We’re sensing important symbolism here. Watch the love triangle unfold below!

Do Ari’s co-stars in the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” video look familiar? That’s because the pop star enlisted a few fellow celebs to film the video with her. You’ll probably recognize Riverdale hunk Charles Melton in the video clip, and social media superstar Ariel Yasmine plays the “girlfriend”! The star studded clip show Ari looking sexier than ever, in all black, and she slays the video to perfection. Watch the full clip above!

The video arrives just two days before the 2019 Grammy Awards, but don’t think Ari, a Grammy-nominated artist herself, will be showing face at the ceremony. A report from Variety claimed hat the pop star is neither attending nor performing at the award show this Sunday, Feb. 10. Supposedly, producers refused to let her perform her latest hit, “7 Rings,” which didn’t bode well with Ariana, sources told the outlet. However, “a compromise was reached whereby ‘7 Rings’ would be part of a medley,” but Ariana still opted out after “producers insisted that the second song be of their choosing,” the sources added. However, it’s important to note that Ariana was only rumored to perform at the Grammys, speculation of which the singer tweeted was “false” on Jan. 30.

While fans speculated who the song could be aimed at, given the new track’s cheeky title, the lyrics are actually about a stranger…as of now! “You can call me crazy ’cause I want you / And I never even ever f***in’ met you,” Ariana sings.