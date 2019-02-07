Zac Efron Follows Selena Gomez On Instagram & Now Fans Are Begging Them To Date

Zac Efron just started following Selena Gomez’s Instagram account! Check out all of the best reactions to this on Twitter right here!

This is not a drill! Zac Efron just followed Selena Gomez on Instagram, and while the favor hasn’t been returned yet, Twitter basically exploded with tweets shipping these two celebs HARD. @Taylenasmind wrote, “ok imma be delulu… what if zac followed selena because they’ve been talking?!?! skdjskksk i mean lets be real, they’d be cute and he’s an older man which is what she needs!!! anyway IM HERE FOR IT AND YOU CANT CHANGE MY MIND!!!!! #zaclena.” Meanwhile, @SELGALORE tweeted, “ARE YALL TELLING ME ZAC EFRON FOLLOWED SELENA OMG PLS DATE ALREADY IM WAITING SINCE 2009.” However, @NCTSelena brought up a slight issue she had with the two of them potentially dating: “I wanna ship Zac and Selena but she’s bestfriends with Vanessa [Hudgens] and she used to date Zac and that would be breaking the girl code.”

In addition to her recent photo shoot for her Puma ad campaign, and dropping her latest hit “Anxiety” with Julia Michaels, Selena has been reportedly leaning on Taylor Swift in the last few months. “Selena and Taylor have been in touch since Selena left her treatment and are very close,” a source told E! News. “Taylor has reached out several times and has shown her support and love.”

And this isn’t the first time that fans have been raving over a new development surrounding Zac. In addition to his chilling appearance as the serial killer Ted Bundy in film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, he also debuted a new blonde look. While at the Sundance Film Festival, Zac fully showed off his newly dyed blonde hair for the first time. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Selena and her dating life. In the meantime, check out all of her latest photos from this past year in our gallery above.