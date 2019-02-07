‘World Of Dance’ Season 3 Key Art: Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo & Derek Hough Are The Ultimate Trio

‘World of Dance’ season 3 is just a few weeks away, and HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY premiering the key art. Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough are ready for round 3!

World of Dance season 3 premieres Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular timeslot on Sundays at 8 p.m. starting March 3. Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough are back for the highly-anticipated new season with new host Scott Evans. This year, 54 acts across multiple genres, ages, and dance styles will be competing for the $1 million dollar prize, which is one of the highest prize amounts ever for a reality competition series. HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting the key art for the new season. Jennifer has her arms around Ne-Yo and Derek in the key art. “This is our moment,” the tagline reads. Have you ever seen a more perfect trio?!

But season 3 is taking the competition to a whole new level. The score to get from The Qualifiers to The Duels is getting raised from an 80 to an 85. In The Duels, the judges added what’s called the Redemptions, where the two highest-scoring acts that did not win their head-to-head routine get one last chance to compete for a spot in The Cut. These changes are key, right?!

“This new season has some jaw-dropping performances and we’re seeing acts do stunts and moves that we’ve never seen before,” Jennifer said in a statement. “I’m excited that we’re giving these gifted dancers and athletes an opportunity and platform to shine as brightly as they deserve, for an unparalleled third season in a row!”

The new season will highlight some of the most talented dancers and dance teams in the world, including Julian & Charlize, Radiance, Kayla Mak, Siudy Flamenco, Poppin John, and The Kings. Season 3 is shaping up to be the best yet!