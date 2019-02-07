Grammy Awards Seating Chart Revealed: Are Former Lovers J.Lo & Drake Next To Each Other?

Pics of the seating chart for the 2019 Grammy Awards have just been released! Find out where music’s biggest stars are sitting here!

The 2019 Grammy Awards are just around the corner, and we’ve gotten our first glimpse of where all of the night’s biggest stars will be seated during the evening’s festivities. Not only is Miley Cyrus fittingly right next to Dolly Parton, but Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B will be seated right behind each other in that order. And it would definitely appear that J.Lo’s old flame Drake will not be in the same section as her during the ceremony. Awkward crisis averted! Check out the rest of the seating chart above!

Ahead of the Grammys ceremony this weekend, Ariana Grande slammed the show’s producer, Ken Ehrlich after he told AP that Ariana pulled out of the show because she felt it was “too late for her to pull something together.” In response, Ariana wrote, “i’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me. i can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. it was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that i decided not to attend. i hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.”

And this was just the start of Ariana’s qualms with Ehrlich’s commenting on her withdrawing from her Grammys performance. The pop sensation added in another tweet, “i offered 3 different songs. it’s about collaboration. it’s about feeling supported. it’s about art and honesty. not politics. not doing favors or playing games. it’s just a game y’all.. and i’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about the 2019 Grammys. In the meantime, check out all of the photos of the seating chart in our gallery above.