‘The Challenge’: Nany Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship History With Johnny Bananas

Nany and Johnny Bananas were acting pretty flirtatious on the premiere episode of ‘The Challenge: War of the Worlds,’ and after the show, she detailed their exact relationship history. Here’s what’s gone down between them!

Even though Nany Gonzalez kissed Chase McNary on the first night of The Challenge: War of the Worlds, it didn’t take long for her to start getting flirty with Johnny Bananas, too. The two were also once partnered on a season of The Challenge called Battle of the Exes, which filmed while he was dating Hannah Teter. Since then, the exact history of Bananas and Nany’s history has been a bit hazy for fans, but luckily, Nany was there to break everything down during the War of the Worlds After-Show on Feb. 6.

Nany first entered the MTV family on The Real World: Las Vegas in 2011. After she finished filming, she and Johnny “just started talking,” she revealed. “I was living in Arizona and he’s in Southern California. So we just had this cool relationship…it is what it is.” She didn’t detail what exactly went down between them at the time, but she definitely hinted that it was more than just platonic. However, before long, things fizzled out. “I cut him off and stopped talking to him because I didn’t trust him,” Nany admitted. “Then, he and I didn’t speak or see each other until our first season of The Challenge together, which was Rivals II.”

Rivals II aired in the summer of 2013, and ever since they reconnected on the show, everything has been copacetic. “Since then, we’ve been cool. It is what it is,” she said. “Here’s the thing about Johnny — and people can say what they want — we have fun together. He’s just a fun person to be around.”

Before filming War of the Worlds, Nany had just gotten out of a three year, very serious relationship, and she compared the breakup to a “divorce.” Obviously, she came on the show as a single woman, so there’s certainly nothing wrong with a little flirtation! We’ll have to see if anything else goes down between Nany and Johnny as the season continues!