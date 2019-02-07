New York Fashion Week: Karlie Kloss & More Celebs Sitting Front Row At Shows

It’s that time again! New York Fashion Week is here, and we’ve spotted some big stars in the front row at shows. See photos below!

The first major show of the Fall 2019 season, which takes place in February 2019, was Tom Ford. It-girl Gigi Hadid graced the runway in a red velvet jacket and red satin pants, and stars and editors watched from the front row. We spotted model and coding activist Karlie Kloss watching Gigi and other models like Joan Smalls strut down the Tom Ford runway.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour looked on, wearing a green coat. Athletes Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., and Cam Newton all watched the Tom Ford show from the front row. Seated nearby was Ansel Elgort and his girlfriend, ballerina Violetta Komyshan. Actor Joe Alwyn wore head to toe Tom Ford — a “yellow leather western jacket, yellow roll neck knit, black slim fit jeans and black nappa Chelsea boots,” according to the brand. Unfortunately, his girlfriend Taylor Swift was nowhere to be seen. She’s reportedly in the UK filming Cats. Also at Tom Ford, we saw Courtney Love and The Walking Dead actress Danai Gurira, who was wearing a black and white suit and carried the silver jaguar sequin Natalia bag.

Patrick Schwarzenegger was at Tom Ford as well as the Ralph Lauren show on the morning of Feb. 7, where models like Bella Hadid and Taylor Hill stunned on the runway. Scroll through the gallery to see stars in the front row at New York Fashion Week — we will continue to update it with each show that happens!