Selena Gomez Back To Work For New Puma Shoot — See Her Dramatic, Sexy Makeup

Get ready for a new Selena Gomez Puma ad! The singer’s team of stylists posted amazing behind the scenes footage of the shoot, and Selena’s makeup and hair are SO good! See it here.

It’s back to work for Selena Gomez, and she’s looking gorgeous! The “Wolves” singer’s makeup artist and her hairstylist both posted behind the scenes looks at Selena getting ready for a new photoshoot for her Puma campaign, and we can’t wait to see the final results! From what we can see from makeup artist Hung Vanngo‘s pic, Selena’s new ad will feature her wearing dramatic, gorgeous makeup. Her eyes are heavily lined with an Amy Winehouse-level dose of winged, liquid eyeliner, and Hung went with a divine, shimmery copper color for her lids. Her lips are totally plumped up, and painted in a pretty peach lipstick. Can Hung do this look for us, please?

Hairstylist Marissa Marino gushed about “Team SG” being back together, including stylists Beverly Nguyen and Kate Young, and celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik. We can’t see Selena’s nails in the posts, but we’re sure they’re perfect. There’s only a hint of what Sel’s wearing, but it’s clearly from her new PUMA campaign. In Marissa’s video, which Selena appears to be taking, the whole team is laughing and fluffing up her clothes while she makes kissy faces at the camera. She’s wearing a chic, white and yellow, a white tee, and giant hoop earrings. Love it!

Selena looks so beautiful, and so happy. That’s what matters the most. She’s been hard at work and in full comeback mode after taking a break this past fall to go to rehab and focus on her mental health. It was a much-needed hiatus after constantly working and dealing with her ex-boyfriend, Justin Bieber, getting engaged just a few months after their breakup. Just weeks before the Puma shoot, she released her first new song! Called “Anxiety”, the song with Julia Michaels is a total jam.

Fans obviously flipped when they heard the track. It’s good! Just read the lyrics to the first verse: “My friends, they wanna take me to the movies//I tell them that I’m far from holding hands with my depression//And right when I think I’ve overcome it//Anxiety starts kicking in to teach us a lesson//Oh, I try my best just to be social//I make all these plans with friends, and hope they call and cancel//Then I overthink about the things I’m missing”.