Ronnie Magro ‘Pissed’ Over Jen Harley’s ‘Valentine’s Day’ Instagram Diss: Will He Retaliate?

Ronnie Magro is ‘pissed’ that Jen Harley went ‘nuclear’ on social media about their apparent Valentine’s Day plans, where she accused him of ditching her for the upcoming holiday to go on a reality TV show! But, will he hit back with some dirt of his own?…

Has Ronnie Ortiz-Magro had enough? — The Jersey Shore star, 33, is getting fed up with Jen Harley, 31, and her public rants about their relationship on social media. In her latest post, which has since been deleted, Harley accused him of ditching their Valentine’s Day plans to appear on a “dating show.” And now, Ron is pissed.

“He’s so frustrated with Jen and all the extreme drama. And, he’s pissed about what she posted on social media,” a source close to Ron tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He hates that she put up those messages. — It’s so disrespectful.” But, will he fuel the already blazing fire? Our insider says he’s going to stay quiet for as long as he can. “Ron has plenty he could post about Jen, but he is holding back for now. He’s really trying to improve himself and stay out of the drama.”

The source went on to explain why things immediately explode between the tumultuous couple, who share 10-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky together. “One of Ron and Jen’s biggest issues is that they are both so hot headed. As soon as they hit a rough spot it goes nuclear between them. There’s no middle ground and right now, and Ron is back in the headspace of saying it’s over.”

In the since-deleted Instagram Story on Wednesday, February 6, Harley but Ron on blast over Valentine’s Day. “I’m sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day so you can appear on a dating show bc you need the money that bad over your family…you’re a joke,” Jen shared on Instagram Stories. “How did you better anything? You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place.” she wrote.

Ron and Harley’s most recent split occurred in January after an alleged bloody altercation between the two on New Year’s, where she allegedly threw an ashtray at his face. It appeared as though the pair had gotten back together soon after — but, after Harley’s recent post about Valentine’s Day, it looks like they’re on the outs again.