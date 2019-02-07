Rihanna: Why She’s ‘Worried’ About Chris Brown Amid His Feud With Offset

Chris Brown’s feud with Offset, which has blown up into Instagram rants, is giving Rihanna doubts that he will ever ‘change.’ Up until now, she was actually impressed with her ex.

Chris Brown’s Instagram feud with Offset, 27, is not leaving a good impression on Rihanna, 30. She’s “bothered by Chris’s latest beef with Offset,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife, after the R&B singer blasted Offset with nasty words for calling his meme about 21 Savage “lame” on Feb. 6. It’s a touchy subject, as Demi Lovato was even boo’ed off Twitter for laughing at memes about Savage, which poked fun at his surprising United Kingdom roots (he was arrested for allegedly overstaying his visa on Feb. 3). But Chris didn’t like being scolded, and slammed the Migos for being “sensitive” among a string of expletives. Rather than focus on the source of the fight, however, RiRi is just sad her ex is fighting with anyone at all.

“She still cares about him and does not want to see him get into any trouble or fight anyone,” our source explains. “Rih thinks it is silly that the boys are arguing online like that.” Up until now, the “Work” singer actually thought Chris was on a better path. “She has been happy for Chris and thought that he has been doing well and has been doing a great job raising his daughter,” our source explains, referring to Chris’ 4-year-old daughter, Royalty, whom he shares with Nia Guzman. We heard that she was even “happy” that Chris appeared to find new love with Ammika Harris, 25! “But then stuff like this happens and she begins to worry about Chris again,” our source says. “She fears he will never change and hopes he can stay out of trouble.”

Really, RiRi sees a lot of potential in her ex, which is why she’s so concerned now. “Rihanna feels bad that Chris has to continue to get involved in various beefs and issues when it should be about his amazing and one of a kind talent,” another source EXCLUSIVELY tells HL. “She thinks he should be the biggest star in the world and people should focus on Chris Brown the performer. The problem is Chris Brown the person continues to bring everything down to Earth for all the wrong reasons.” In addition to the petty exchanges with Offset, Chris was brought down to Earth after he was hit with a serious accusation: an anonymous woman claimed the R&B singer, his bodyguard and a third man raped her at Paris’ Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan. 16. Chris was cleared of the charges and released from custody on Jan. 22, and even filed a defamation lawsuit against his accuser.

With Chris’ new round of bad press, the public’s attention is far from his music. “Rihanna would love nothing more than to see Chris get to a place where he is judged by his talent over anything else,” our second source continues. “She knows he can and she really is looking forward to that day to be a reality soon.”

One of Offset’s disses towards Chris was especially uncomfortable, as he wrote to his IG Story on Thursday, “Check my record and and check yours only people you go toe to toe with is women that’s for lame ni***s.” The rapper didn’t name drop, but Chris was arrested in 2009 for beating Rihanna. As Rihanna has said she eventually forgave Chris in a 2012 interview on Oprah’s Next Chapter, she’s just concerned about the consequences her ex’s latest feud could bring.