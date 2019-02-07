Offset Claps Back At Chris Brown After Their Feud Goes Viral: I’ll ‘Smack The S*** Out Of You’

After Offset called Chris Brown’s meme about 21 Savage ‘lame,’ the R&B singer clapped back with an angry rant — so Offset’s doing the same! The Migos member even took shots at Breezy’s ‘record’ with ‘women.’

The back-and-forth continues. 21 Savage, a United Kingdom native, started a wave of memes after he was arrested on Feb. 3 for allegedly overstaying his visa and now faces possible deportation. Chris Brown, 29, shared one of those memes, which featured Savage rapping in XXL’s 2016 Freshmen Cypher video but with a British voice-over from Big Shaq, a rapper and comedian in the U.K. Offset, 27, didn’t appreciate the humor, commenting, “Memes ain’t funny lame,” and Breezy went OFF. After Chris replied with such sentiments like “F*** YOU LIL BOY” and “SUCK MY D*CK” on Feb. 6, Offset clapped back with his own lengthy rant a day later. However, Offset didn’t specifically name drop Chris.

“I aint really have too much rap for you on this social media sh*t but since that’s where you wanna take it tell the people why you had your management reach out to squash the sh*t!” Offset posted to his Instagram Story on Feb. 7. In Chris’ original rant, he wrote, “CALL ME PERSONALLY…IF YOU A REAL MAN FIGHT ME.” Well, it looks like the Migos member is taking up that offer, as he continued in Thursday’s post, “Check my record and and check yours only people you go toe to toe with is women that’s for lame ni***s. Oh and btw Ima smack the sh*t out you when I see you!”

Yikes. Offset’s jab about “women” arrived after Chris ran into a bout of legal troubles and bad press again. After the R&B singer was arrested in 2009 for beating his ex-girlfriend, Rihanna, he was arrested again in Jan. 2019 after a woman accused him, his bodyguard and a third man of raping her in Paris’ Mandarin Oriental hotel on Jan. 16. Chris has been outspoken about denying all the recent allegations, as he was released from custody on Jan. 22 and is currently pursuing a defamation lawsuit against his anonymous accuser.

Check out HollywoodLife’s video recap of Offset and Chris’ feud above! Many fans believed that Offset actually broke his silence on the feud on Wednesday, Feb. 6, with this ambiguous comment on his IG Story: “Coke head don’t want.” The cryptic post was soon deleted, but the rapper’s alleged mistress, Summer Bunni, jumped into the conversation under the Savage meme and wrote, “Coming from a coke head FOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH.” This feud’s getting messy.